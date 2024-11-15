Team players against ÖFB
“If one of us is attacked, then …”
After the 2-0 win against Kazakhstan in the Nations League, Austria's team players have once again taken a clear stance in the discussion about the planned dismissal of ÖFB managing director Bernhard Neuhold!
Top performers such as Christoph Baumgartner, Konrad Laimer and Michael Gregoritsch emphasized their demand for the Lower Austrian to remain in his job on Thursday after the final whistle in Almaty, and they did so emphatically.
"If one of us is attacked, then ..."
Gregoritsch, for example, said: "Since the coach (team boss Ralf Rangnick) has been here, we've been a very close-knit team and everyone is part of it. That's why it was exciting for us that Bernhard was questioned. That's not something we could have understood," said the Styrian. "If one of us is attacked, then we do everything we can to make sure it is reconsidered. I expect the team that has brought this Austrian Football Association so far in the last three years to be heard."
A concession on the part of the ÖFB selection is not to be expected in this matter. "Our circle is untouchable, our circle remains our circle, and we want it to stay that way for as long as possible so that we can continue to celebrate like we did last summer," explained Gregoritsch.
"We are a close-knit group of 50, 60 people!"
The fact that such harsh words against the ÖFB leadership around Klaus Mitterdorfer are possible is also due to the strong performances of the national team. For the critics, it would be "like fuel for fire if we were to comment on such things and not perform," said Gregoritsch, emphasizing once again: "We are a close-knit team of 50, 60 people, everyone is part of it. If someone tries to take one of us away, the others get very angry."
Baumgartner, the second goalscorer in Almaty alongside Gregoritsch, echoed this opinion. "There are a few things that have not gone and are not going optimally from our point of view. I believe that some of us have been around for a long time and have done a lot for Austrian soccer. Then you can open your mouth and express your opinion," said the Lower Austrian.
Konrad Laimer also showed a clear preference for Neuhold, but was a little more reserved. "I hope that the right decisions are made as quickly as possible so that the ÖFB can get to where we all want to be," explained the Bayern professional.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.