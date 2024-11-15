Excessive flatulence: Australia gets fart app

A sign of good digestion

Farts in themselves are a completely natural phenomenon and a sign that the digestive system is functioning well, explained CSIRO expert Megan Rebuli. It is simply the expulsion of excess gas produced during the breaking down and processing of food. However, factors such as different foods, illnesses or even the way people chew or swallow have an influence on how the body processes the excess gas. This has a significant effect on the smell, the frequency and even the volume.