Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"I'm disappointed"

Booth spat! Ronaldo settles accounts with teammates

Nachrichten
15.11.2024 06:25

Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo cannot understand why some of his Portuguese team-mates are staying at home during the international matches against Poland and Croatia. The 39-year-old accuses his compatriots of lacking appreciation.

0 Kommentare

When he was awarded the Platinum Quinas at the Quinas De Ouro Gala in Lisbon a few days ago, Ronaldo said: "Even after winning so many trophies, there's nothing better than playing for the national team. That's why I'm disappointed with some of the players who don't want to represent Portugal."

Portugal on the brink of group victory
Team boss Roberto Martinez's squad will face Poland in the Nations League on Friday, and a home win would see the Iberians top their group. The team around star player Ronaldo is not under any great pressure, which is probably why some players took a break. 

Ronaldo has scored an impressive 133 goals for Portugal's national team to date. (Bild: AFP)
Ronaldo has scored an impressive 133 goals for Portugal's national team to date.
(Bild: AFP)

Much to the incomprehension of the Al-Nassr professional, who appeals: "Enjoy your time with the national team, it will pass quickly." He himself is not thinking of hanging up his national team jersey just yet. "When I joined the national team at the age of 18, it was my dream to play my first international match. Now I've reached 25, 50 and 100. And why not 150 or 200? That fills me with great pride," said Ronaldo.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf