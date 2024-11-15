"I'm disappointed"
Booth spat! Ronaldo settles accounts with teammates
Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo cannot understand why some of his Portuguese team-mates are staying at home during the international matches against Poland and Croatia. The 39-year-old accuses his compatriots of lacking appreciation.
When he was awarded the Platinum Quinas at the Quinas De Ouro Gala in Lisbon a few days ago, Ronaldo said: "Even after winning so many trophies, there's nothing better than playing for the national team. That's why I'm disappointed with some of the players who don't want to represent Portugal."
Portugal on the brink of group victory
Team boss Roberto Martinez's squad will face Poland in the Nations League on Friday, and a home win would see the Iberians top their group. The team around star player Ronaldo is not under any great pressure, which is probably why some players took a break.
Much to the incomprehension of the Al-Nassr professional, who appeals: "Enjoy your time with the national team, it will pass quickly." He himself is not thinking of hanging up his national team jersey just yet. "When I joined the national team at the age of 18, it was my dream to play my first international match. Now I've reached 25, 50 and 100. And why not 150 or 200? That fills me with great pride," said Ronaldo.
