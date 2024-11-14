Vorteilswelt
Severe course in some cases

Number of people falling ill after visiting McDonald’s on the rise

Nachrichten
14.11.2024 19:49

The outbreak of E. coli bacteria at the fast food giant McDonald's in the USA has resulted in significantly more people falling ill than originally assumed. The number of people affected has already risen to over 100 - many are suffering from a severe course of the disease.

0 Kommentare

In no fewer than 14 US states, people have fallen ill after consuming the popular Quarter Pounder. According to the US health authority CDC, pre-cut onions, which spread the coli bacteria, were to blame. At least 34 people affected had to be treated in hospital due to the illness, and one elderly person has already died.

Dangerous HUS syndrome in some of those affected
While the illness itself is already unpleasant, four people were particularly badly affected. They are suffering from haemolytic uraemic syndrome (HUS) as a result of the infection, which can lead to acute kidney failure and be fatal, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Wednesday.

Cause of outbreak probably clear
The authorities' investigations also show that the outbreak can indeed be traced back to the McDonald's visit. 99 percent of those surveyed stated that they had consumed a Quarter Pounder there shortly beforehand. Various onion and environmental samples are now being examined in order to finally rule out any other possible cause.

The company was hit hard by the scandal; shortly after the outbreak became known, the share price plummeted, the popular burger was removed from the range without further ado and was subsequently only offered without onions. The fast food chain also announced that it would not be purchasing onion products from supplier Taylor Farms in future.

Infection with serious consequences
An infection with Escherichia coli (E. coli for short), especially pathogenic strains such as EHEC, usually leads to gastrointestinal complaints. Typical symptoms are nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea and occasionally vomiting. In more severe cases, bloody diarrhea and fever may occur.

With certain types of E. coli, particularly EHEC, there is a risk of serious complications such as hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which can cause kidney failure, anemia and neurological problems. Children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

