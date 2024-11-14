Vorteilswelt
Nature park project

Where the bee-eaters will find a future paradise

14.11.2024 20:00

New renaturation measures in the Rosalia-Kogelberg Nature Park cost 600,000 euros - the project is supported by the Biodiversity Fund and the Ministry of Climate Protection and financed by the European Union.

The Rosalia-Kogelberg Nature Park presented its current renaturation measures in front of the bee-eater walls in Rohrbach near Mattersburg. These are part of the "Landscapes full of life" project, which is being implemented under the leadership of the Association of Austrian Nature Parks (VNÖ) and serves to protect endangered species, preserve their habitats and restore impaired ecosystems in Austrian nature parks.

Four municipalities benefit
"This funding project in the Rosalia-Kogelberg Nature Park has a total budget of almost 600,000 euros and is being implemented on around 30 different areas in the nature park municipalities of Loipersbach, Schattendorf, Rohrbach and Draßburg," says Marlene Hrabanek-Bunyai, Managing Director of the Rosalia-Kogelberg Nature Park. "This means we have the largest project share in Austria."

Old orchards are also being revitalized. (Bild: Christian Spuller)
Old orchards are also being revitalized.
(Bild: Christian Spuller)

The measures range from the revitalization of old orchards, the creation of flower strips and deadwood hedges to promote biodiversity, the renaturation of wetlands and the creation of ponds as spawning waters for amphibians.

The most complex undertaking is the clearing of the bee-eater walls to create new nesting sites for these endangered birds and increase the number of breeding pairs.

The project is supported by the Biodiversity Fund and the Ministry of Climate Protection and financed by the EU.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

