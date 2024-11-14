Employees hit so hard by the savings package at KTM

How does the trade union view the drastic measures at KTM? "I was afraid that employees would be made redundant if production was interrupted - I can live with such an agreement, even if the company risk is passed on to the employee," says Michael Seemayer, PRO-GE regional secretary in Upper Austria. A state-subsidized short-time work model would be far better, he says. However, companies have no access to this, as the employment service has been asked to act restrictively.