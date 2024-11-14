Innovative heart surgery on premature babies in Graz a success

In future, patients like little Ilvy, who was born with a heart defect called pulmonary valve stenosis, will also benefit from the new system. Should Ilvy need a heart valve replacement later on, this can also be carried out using a cardiac catheterization procedure, explains Grangl. The planned construction of a new children's center at Graz University Hospital in 2029 is also causing much anticipation. As part of the "LKH 2040" construction program, the way has been paved for a new children's center.