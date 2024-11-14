“The life’s work of three generations has been destroyed”

"I was always so proud and have preserved the character of the old hut despite renovations. There is so much heart and soul in it. A life's work of three generations has been destroyed" - Helmut Schranz (53), operator of the Buchberghütte at the foot of the Schafberg, is stunned. On Thursday, his family-owned hut was completely destroyed by a devastating fire - just as the popular excursion destination was celebrating its 100th anniversary.