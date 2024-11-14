Hut boss after fire:
“The life’s work of three generations has been destroyed”
The 100-year-old Buchberghütte on the Schafberg mountain burnt down completely; boss Helmut Schranz was the third generation to run the popular excursion destination. Due to its location at 1015 meters above sea level, helicopters had to fly firefighting water up the mountain from Lake Mondsee.
"I was always so proud and have preserved the character of the old hut despite renovations. There is so much heart and soul in it. A life's work of three generations has been destroyed" - Helmut Schranz (53), operator of the Buchberghütte at the foot of the Schafberg, is stunned. On Thursday, his family-owned hut was completely destroyed by a devastating fire - just as the popular excursion destination was celebrating its 100th anniversary.
Plumes of smoke visible from the valley
Initially, clouds of smoke were visible from Unterach am Attersee at around 8 o'clock in the morning. Nobody was in the hut itself at the time of the fire - Schranz had just drained the water the evening before and winterized the mountain hut.
It took 15 to 20 minutes for the firefighters to make their way to the scene in the border region between Upper Austria and Salzburg at 1015 meters above sea level in wintry road conditions. "When we arrived, half the hut was already on fire," says incident commander Christopher Fischer from the St. Gilgen fire brigade.
Helicopters fetched extinguishing water from Lake Mondsee
The location on the Eisenaualm made the firefighting work a challenge. "We have absolutely no opportunity to get extinguishing water up here. Two police helicopters fetched water from the Mondsee lake," reports Fischer. The Florianis also set up a shuttle service to transport water up the mountain. Around 100 firefighters finally brought the fire under control.
"It is our existence"
No one was injured by the flames. However, the Buchberghütte itself is a total loss. It only went into its winter break at the beginning of November, with the number of guests having risen sharply recently due to the mountain bike boom, according to operator Helmut Schranz.
Now the future is uncertain. "But we want to keep going," says the hut manager. "It's our livelihood, we live from it."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
