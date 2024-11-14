Vorteilswelt
After much criticism

Subtle renovation for a centerpiece of the city

Nachrichten
14.11.2024 19:00

After many years, the historic Michaelerplatz has been redesigned. Fortunately, thanks to "Krone", there was no water feature and no usurious undergrowth.  

Michaelerplatz has a reputation for being one of the most beautiful squares in Vienna. Situated in front of the Hofburg and surrounded by important buildings such as the Looshaus and St. Michael's Church, it is definitely a square that is important for tourism and history.

For SPÖ city councillor Ulli Sima, however, it was something of an "eyesore of the 1st district". More than six years ago, an initiative was launched to redesign the historic site. However, the redesign was highly controversial, as reported several times.

Michaelerplatz is rightly regarded as the calling card of the inner city.
Michaelerplatz is rightly regarded as the calling card of the inner city.
(Bild: Zwefo)

"Krone" launched a rescue operation - with success
After the plans were presented in May 2024, there was a storm of indignation. Sima, together with "Krone" publisher Christoph Dichand, invited many renowned experts to a round table. The most important thing: the historical character of the square will be preserved.

Zitat Icon

We have attached particular importance to doing justice to the historical character of the square. In close coordination with the Federal Monuments Office.

Planungsstadträtin Ulli Sima

Many things could be prevented, such as a particularly controversial water feature with 52 jets. Raised flowerbeds, complete with rampant undergrowth along the Hofburg, were dispensed with. Instead, discreet, low grass beds were installed. The original raised borders of the tree grates have also been removed - the tree grates are now level with the ground.

Nine new trees will provide more greenery and shade here in future. The planned bluebell trees have been replaced by bladder ash and elm trees, which blend in better with the impressive surroundings. The number of parking spaces has been reduced, with only four remaining. Good news: the bumpy cobblestones are gone. The unpleasant smell from the horses should also be a thing of the past.

Residents and passers-by were treated to free Kaiserschmarrn pancakes at the opening under the slogan "Kein Schmarrn: Der neue Michaelerplatz". Incidentally, the redesign cost eight million euros, 800,000 euros of which came from private donors.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Engelmaier
Christoph Engelmaier
