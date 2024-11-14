Finally plenty of space for afternoon care

When it started 20 years ago, 20 children were looked after in the afternoon at the Leopoldskron school, now there are around 220. In the state capital, the number of children has risen from 72 to around 3,300 pupils. They are spread across almost all 33 school locations in the city. And yet the GTS are always bursting at the seams. Lack of space and outdated premises are the biggest problems. This affects the children at the Nonntal primary and secondary schools, among others. There, the turnsaal is being extended to create new, modern rooms. The city spent five million euros on the new building in Leopoldskron. In the budget, 110 million euros have been earmarked for education over the next five years.