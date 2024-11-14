Numbers are exploding
Finally plenty of space for afternoon care
The number of "GTS children" has multiplied in the city of Salzburg since it started 20 years ago. A new building at the Leopoldskron-Moos elementary school was opened on Thursday. But there is still a lot to do.
At Salzburg's Leopoldskron-Moos elementary school, children, teachers and the care team there are delighted with a smart new building. On Thursday, the brand new afternoon care facility, known as an all-day school (GTS), was officially opened. The large glazed rooms attached to the school building create a friendly, bright atmosphere.
"It was really dark in the old dining hall. I like the new GTS," said pupil Alara at the opening. "It's cool that we have more space now," added fellow pupil Johannes. After all, space is what is most lacking in the city's GTS.
When it started 20 years ago, 20 children were looked after in the afternoon at the Leopoldskron school, now there are around 220. In the state capital, the number of children has risen from 72 to around 3,300 pupils. They are spread across almost all 33 school locations in the city. And yet the GTS are always bursting at the seams. Lack of space and outdated premises are the biggest problems. This affects the children at the Nonntal primary and secondary schools, among others. There, the turnsaal is being extended to create new, modern rooms. The city spent five million euros on the new building in Leopoldskron. In the budget, 110 million euros have been earmarked for education over the next five years.
