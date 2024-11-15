Let's go
Hardly any other viewing platform is this spectacular
Anyone who climbs the "Adlerhorst" in Arzl in Pitztal must not be afraid of heights - but even without a test of courage, the tour is definitely worthwhile. So let's get going!
From the parking lot, we head back up and left over to the church (we do the tour clockwise). The "Adlerhorst viewing platform" is well signposted, after the church you walk uphill on a narrow road in the village and then immediately branch off to the right onto a footpath or field path. The path ascends steeply and soon runs next to meadows at the edge of the forest above the Pitztal valley in a very sunny location.
Tschirgant and views as far as the Karwendel
We then take the path that branches off to the right, the route leads through the forest up to the "Grillplatz Burgstall" (1021 m) near a transmitter. The Tschirgant pushes its way into the picture, the views reach as far as the Karwendel in the east.
Spectacular view down
To the left of the transmitter, we descend briefly and then turn left again to the "Adlerhorst". Iron steps lead extremely steeply down to the platform - almost to the bottomless pit! But you are rewarded with a spectacular view down to Imst. Caution: The (narrow) steps could be wet or icy - only descend if you feel really safe.
Facts and figures
- Valley town: Arzl (880 m) in the front Pitztal valley
- Starting point: free parking lot "Steige" (approx. 860 m) in Arzl; in the village after the M-Preis turn right ("Kirche") and then straight until the parking lot is marked on the right
- Route: road or dirt track, rustic path
- Equipment: sturdy shoes, poles, warm clothing
- Requirements: basic level of fitness, sure-footedness, head for heights
- Children: from 8 years
- Important: Steps on the descent (one section secured by ropes) can be icy or slippery - only for experienced climbers! Be careful on the last few meters to the platform!
- Refreshment stop: none
- Arrival by public transport: Bus from Imst/Pitztal train station
- Altitude difference: around 200 m ascent and descent (entire loop)
- Length: approx. 4 km total round
- Walking time: around 1 1/2 hours for the whole tour (tour only to Adlerhorst and back on the access route around 1 hour)
We initially take the same route back, but soon turn right onto the "Arzl via Rodelbahn" trail. This runs as a narrow, shady path downhill in the forest, crosses sloping terrain and takes us to the toboggan run. Then downhill ("Arzl") and along the edge of the forest to the starting point. Alternatively, you could also take the shorter ascent route in the forest to the "Sägewerk".
If you want it sunny and easy, stay on the access route on the way back.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.