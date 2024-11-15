Hardly any other viewing platform is this spectacular

From the parking lot, we head back up and left over to the church (we do the tour clockwise). The "Adlerhorst viewing platform" is well signposted, after the church you walk uphill on a narrow road in the village and then immediately branch off to the right onto a footpath or field path. The path ascends steeply and soon runs next to meadows at the edge of the forest above the Pitztal valley in a very sunny location.