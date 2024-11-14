Girl gang trial
Torture victim (14) stabbed: grotesque prison diary
A 15-year-old girl had to answer for attempted murder in court in Graz on Thursday. In June (when she was still 14 years old), she had rammed a knife into the buttocks of a hostile acquaintance. During the trial, the long history of the incident came to light - including a drastic diary from her time in custody.
The story has preludes and sequels. As reported, Mila (name changed) was severely maltreated by a gang of girls on February 1. The dramatic occasion: a few days earlier, a police and rescue operation had taken place near the Volksgarten in Graz, during which a 14-year-old boy had to be resuscitated due to an overdose.
Settlement in a condemned house
Mila was there and "laughed", which is why the 14-year-old's sister and accomplices allegedly decided to give the "completely normal girl" a brutal lesson, according to defense lawyer Frank Carlo Gruber.
The later victim Sonja (name changed) had lured her into an ambush with a whole "clan" and harassed her in a condemned house with kicks and punches, set her hair and clothes on fire, forced her to kneel down and undress and threatened her with an iron bar. The scenes are also documented in disturbing video footage.
Fatal decision to take the law into her own hands
Mila suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, sleep problems and flashbacks, which were confirmed by the psychiatric expert. When weeks and months passed without the perpetrators being brought to justice (no charges have been brought to date, note), the girl, who appeared quite serene in court, decided to take the law into her own hands, according to the public prosecutor. The accused had decided to "take revenge on Sonja and everyone else".
With her little sister, her cousin and a knife, she went to Jakominiplatz on June 1 "with the intention of killing Sonja". She met her opponent in a shoe store and demanded an apology from her. When Sonja denied that she had even been present at the settlement in the condemned house, the accused was "very angry" and stabbed her victim hard from behind. She then fled with her sister and cousin, leaving Sonja covered in blood. The three-centimeter-long and four-centimeter-wide stab wound was "potentially life-threatening" according to the expert.
"She's incredibly sorry about this"
The now 15-year-old does not deny the assault and pleads guilty on this point. "She is incredibly sorry about the story", says her defense lawyer - but there can be no question of attempted murder ("Who stabs someone in the buttocks when they want to kill someone?"). Prosecutor Ines Eichwalder takes a completely different view and refers to the subsequent offenses. On the one hand, during the initial police investigation, it was not she who presented herself as the perpetrator, but her little sister, who at the age of 13 is not yet of criminal age, which the parties involved "knew exactly". "So I can also say that the whole story was planned."
The case is made particularly explosive by the written records that the girl kept while in custody. The diary kept in the cell reveals "the real Mila", says Eichwalder. "I can't even describe it in nice words, the notes mainly consist of swear words", which she used to describe her fellow detainees, the judge who imposed the pre-trial detention and even her own lawyer. Above all, they show a clear intention to kill: "Too bad I didn't say that I stabbed this bitch on purpose and wanted to kill her", for example.
Mila's "dung bin"
Defense lawyer Gruber, who according to his own information is referred to as a "son of a bitch lawyer" in his client's prison pamphlet, questions the admissibility of the recordings as evidence. "In my opinion, the notes were taken from her unlawfully and placed on file", against which he has also lodged an appeal. The diary was merely a "dung bin for her despair".
After the difficult-to-digest pleadings, the public is excluded from further proceedings. A verdict is expected later today; a guilty verdict for attempted murder could result in up to ten years in prison.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.