Torture victim (14) stabbed: grotesque prison diary

"She's incredibly sorry about this"

The now 15-year-old does not deny the assault and pleads guilty on this point. "She is incredibly sorry about the story", says her defense lawyer - but there can be no question of attempted murder ("Who stabs someone in the buttocks when they want to kill someone?"). Prosecutor Ines Eichwalder takes a completely different view and refers to the subsequent offenses. On the one hand, during the initial police investigation, it was not she who presented herself as the perpetrator, but her little sister, who at the age of 13 is not yet of criminal age, which the parties involved "knew exactly". "So I can also say that the whole story was planned."