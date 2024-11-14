It's the king's birthday
Kate & William congratulate Charles with a lovely photo
King Charles III celebrates his 76th birthday this Thursday - and Prince William and Princess Kate congratulate him with a lovely photo.
Although the birthday wish from the heir to the throne and his wife was almost a little stiff, the photo that Kate and William chose for the message they published on their social media was a particularly sweet one.
Relaxed king on his first trip abroad
The King can be seen with a smile on his face, sunglasses on his nose and a flower necklace around his neck. A snapshot taken during the royal couple's trip to Australia and Samoa - the monarch's first trip abroad after his cancer diagnosis.
At the end of the trip, the palace announced that Charles would be traveling more in the coming year, which can of course be seen as a good sign for the monarch's health.
No break for his birthday
The palace also published a new photo of the monarch to celebrate the day, showing him in a bright blue suit.
The caption read: "Wishing His Majesty the King a happy birthday today". In honor of the King, cannon shots are traditionally fired and the bells of Westminster Abbey are rung.
Instead of resting, the King wants to open the first hub of his "Coronation Food Project" in London on his birthday, the palace announced. Surplus food will be collected, stored and processed into meals that will be distributed to aid organizations and soup kitchens.
Without Camilla at the movie premiere
The previous evening, the monarch had attended the world premiere of the movie "Gladiator II" and met stars such as Denzel Washington, Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal. Not present on the red carpet was his wife Queen Camilla, who is currently taking a short break due to a respiratory infection.
Charles has had a difficult year: in February, the palace announced that the King was suffering from cancer. He initially canceled all appointments. Despite ongoing treatment, the King has increasingly resumed his duties since April.
The birthday of British monarchs is traditionally celebrated twice: On the actual date and on the second Saturday in June with the colorful "Trooping the Colour" parade, in which the royals lead a procession of hundreds of guardsmen along The Mall in London. The highlight is always the Royal Air Force flyover with dozens of planes and helicopters, while the royals wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.