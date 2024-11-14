Deal with AFBÖ! Patriots go red-white-red way

AFBÖ wants to bring flag football to schools

"In addition to many similarities, we are united above all by the goal of awakening enthusiasm for American football. With flag football as an Olympic discipline at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles and with the support of the New England Patriots, there is a great opportunity to bring more flag football to Austrian schools. And anyone watching the Patriots at their home games will immediately recognize Austria's colors on their shoulders. So everything fits for a promising cooperation," continues Eschlböck.