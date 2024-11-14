Vorteilswelt
Deal with AFBÖ! Patriots go red-white-red way

Nachrichten
14.11.2024 18:00

Historic deal for the New England Patriots and the American Football Association Austria (AFBÖ)! As the association announced on Thursday, it was able to win the six-time Super Bowl champion as a partner. This makes the Patriots the first NFL team ever to enter into a partnership with a national American football association in the DACH region.

"I am very pleased about the cooperation with the New England Patriots, the most successful NFL team of the young millennium," says AFBÖ President Michael Eschlböck, looking forward to our time together. With the help of the Patriots, the AFBÖ is primarily promoting flag football. The non-contact version of American football will make its Olympic debut in Los Angeles in 2028, and Austria is one of the medal contenders. 

The New England Patriots have been able to win the AFBÖ as a partner in the DACH region. (Bild: AP/ASSOCIATED PRESS)
The New England Patriots have been able to win the AFBÖ as a partner in the DACH region.
(Bild: AP/ASSOCIATED PRESS)

AFBÖ wants to bring flag football to schools
"In addition to many similarities, we are united above all by the goal of awakening enthusiasm for American football. With flag football as an Olympic discipline at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles and with the support of the New England Patriots, there is a great opportunity to bring more flag football to Austrian schools. And anyone watching the Patriots at their home games will immediately recognize Austria's colors on their shoulders. So everything fits for a promising cooperation," continues Eschlböck. 

Joe Dorant, Senior Director of International Business of the New England Patriots and AFBÖ President Michael Eschlböck (Bild: AFBÖ/David Bitzan)
Joe Dorant, Senior Director of International Business of the New England Patriots and AFBÖ President Michael Eschlböck
(Bild: AFBÖ/David Bitzan)

New England expects the deal to further expand its popularity in German-speaking countries. "As part of our growth strategy, we are focusing on strategic partnerships with organizations and associations in our international home markets," said Joe Dorant, Senior Director of International Business for the New England Patriots. "The collaboration with the AFBÖ is an important step towards increasing our presence in Austria and working together to get people excited about the sport and the fascination of football."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

