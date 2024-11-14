"Strange"
Because of the airbag: ski legend goes after the FIS
Last week, the International Ski Federation FIS approved the mandatory use of airbags in the speed disciplines. Swiss skiing legend Bernhard Russi is annoyed that it is possible to apply for exceptions.
"I am 100 percent convinced that the mandatory use of airbags is the right thing to do. Because we're always talking about safety in skiing. And rightly so, it is dangerous to ski down a mountain at high speeds and practically unprotected," writes Russi in his column for the Swiss newspaper "Blick".
"Very good idea ruined"
Nevertheless, the FIS has managed to "ruin what was actually a very good idea. The fact that riders are now allowed to apply for exemptions and will certainly do so is disconcerting," criticizes the Swiss skier. The exemption regulation ensures "that the new rule is not consistently enforced from the outset. The message that comes across is exactly the opposite of how it should be."
As the FIS announced, the national federations can allow exceptions for athletes if the airbag does not fit them and this restricts their freedom of movement in a dangerous way.
Controversial topic in the ski circus
Whether it has been proven that the airbag under the ski suit can prevent serious injuries is controversial, however. Last season, the issue was the subject of heated debate. Some athletes said that the special vest with inflatable air chambers was potentially even dangerous if it was deployed at the wrong moment. In addition, knee injuries are much more frequent and dangerous in alpine skiing, and the airbag could do nothing to prevent them. The airbag should inflate with air at the moment the wearer loses their balance and should primarily protect the upper body and neck.
One person who does not yet trust the airbag is speed ace Vincent Kriechmayr. "I haven't ridden it yet because I haven't fitted it optimally for me," said the Upper Austrian. "I ride racing suits that are very flexible. I have to be able to move. The airbag didn't fit me 100 percent yet," he emphasized. "In principle, everything that makes our sport safer is to be advocated, but there are other things that can be done. The airbag will not be the panacea."
Kriechmayr is not alone in his stance. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, Dominik Paris and Lara Gut-Behrami have also not worn an airbag recently. Marco Odermatt, Sofia Goggia and many others, on the other hand, are already equipped.
Whether the ÖSV will make an exception for Kriechmayr (or others) is still unclear. The first speed race of the season is not scheduled until December 6 in Beaver Creek, where a downhill race will be held.
