Because of the airbag: ski legend goes after the FIS

Controversial topic in the ski circus

Whether it has been proven that the airbag under the ski suit can prevent serious injuries is controversial, however. Last season, the issue was the subject of heated debate. Some athletes said that the special vest with inflatable air chambers was potentially even dangerous if it was deployed at the wrong moment. In addition, knee injuries are much more frequent and dangerous in alpine skiing, and the airbag could do nothing to prevent them. The airbag should inflate with air at the moment the wearer loses their balance and should primarily protect the upper body and neck.