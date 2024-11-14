Premiere in the House
President’s Office meets for the first time under Rosenkranz
On Thursday, the Presidium of Parliament met for the first time under the leadership of Walter Rosenkranz (FPÖ). The new President of the National Council was also the subject of the discussions ...
This is because the Greens, as Sigrid Maurer, the managing chairwoman of the parliamentary group, emphasized before the meeting, want an amendment to the law whereby the head of parliament is no longer automatically also the chairman of the National Fund for Victims of National Socialism.
Maurer justified this by stating that Rosenkranz was unsuitable for this function and that this was also seen as such by the Jewish Community. The Green bill wants the main committee to be able to select the other members of the executive committee to head the fund.
Rosenkranz himself told the presidium that everyone was free to submit proposals. The President left his position on this open. The proposal is now on the table.
Ukraine is also on the agenda
Rosenkranz also refused to be drawn on a second matter on Thursday's agenda. The Ukrainian embassy has requested that the parliament be illuminated in the national colors of yellow and blue on the 1000th day of the Russian attack. The FPÖ is not considered a major supporter of Ukraine and, like the majority of the SPÖ party, did not attend the video address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj in parliament.
