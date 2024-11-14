Californians broke into cars in bear costumes

Expert from animal welfare authority identified attacker

In order to report this animal attack and collect money for the damage, the insurance company was presented with a video showing Master Petz in action during his act of vandalism. "Upon closer examination of the video, it was determined that the bear was in fact a person in a bear costume," a statement from the insurance agency said. A biologist from the Department of Fish and Wildlife was asked for his expertise, who clearly identified the intruder as a human.