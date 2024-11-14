The first snowflakes of the season fell here!

Fine dust pollution reduced in Vienna

As can already be seen on Thursday morning, after several days of constant gray, the sun is once again prevailing in the country. After four cloudy days, Vienna is finally seeing blue skies again. According to experts from the Severe Weather Center (uwz), one of the reasons for this is the westerly wind blowing through the city at up to 40 km/h. A small plus point: the fine dust pollution of the past few days has also decreased significantly.