After leg amputation
Emotional message from cancer-stricken goalie (19)
A cancer drama has shaken the German soccer world: following his illness, Berkin Arslanogullari has now spoken out with an emotional message. "I've found it difficult to organize my thoughts and feelings over the last few weeks. And I don't know if I'll be able to summarize them well in a text in my current condition," said the 19-year-old former Union Berlin goalkeeper.
"I would really like to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart - preferably in person - who has supported me and my family in any way. I am surprised and partly overwhelmed by the extent of what has happened, but I am extremely grateful for the opportunity that has been given to me," writes Arslanogullari, who has bone cancer, via Instagram.
He added: "In an unsuspecting and difficult time, something so indescribable was done for me by all the people I know, but also so many I've never met in person. I truly wish everyone the best. A very, very big thank you goes to Union, who continue to accompany me on my journey, as they did all those years ago, and have made this possible for me."
The 19-year-old, who had already played for the professional team in a test match in March, was diagnosed with the disease a few months ago and was treated for a long time with chemotherapy, among other things. But the cancer could not yet be beaten, quite the opposite: in September, Arslanogullari had to have his lower left leg amputated "as a life-saving measure" to prevent the disease from progressing.
Already over 320,000 euros
Union Berlin has now launched a fundraising campaign so that the talented goalkeeper can concentrate on fighting for his life and to at least ease the financial burden on his parents, who are no longer able to work due to the care and support required for Arslanogullari. Over 320,000 euros have already been raised.
Arslanogullari wants to give something back
"The treatment will continue for a few more months. My task now is to get well again and make the best of my situation," emphasizes Arslanogullari. "When I'm fit enough again, I very much hope that I'll be able to be there for others who need help. Just like they did with me."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
