Mayor resigned just before the election

Distrust "came gradually"

According to reports, the development against the previous mayor Günther Brandstätter has been apparent in the ÖVP of the municipality in the Hollabrunn district since the spring. The mayor's resignation was the spontaneous reaction to his - for the protagonist apparently surprising - deselection as his party's top candidate for the upcoming municipal elections. "It was a gradual process," explains still-Vice Mayor Glanz. In general, however, it is said that the 16 local councillors felt less and less involved in decision-making processes.