Felixdorf defends itself against planned XXL apartment block

Outcry in the district of Wiener Neustadt. The Frieden housing cooperative has purchased a 40,000 m² site on a field between Theresienfeld and Felixdorf. Now there are fears that a huge residential complex could be built there - including a parking deck. What's more, the new regional planning has decided to increase the population from 4,700 to 6,500. "That means a population increase of 40 percent," fears Alexander Smuk, ÖVP local councillor and co-founder of the citizens' list "Felixdorf statt Felixstadt". The town is not equipped for this massive increase in population, he fears. Neither in terms of transport nor in terms of places in kindergartens and schools. 700 signatures opposing this project have already been collected, but have been ignored by SPÖ mayor Andreas Hueber.