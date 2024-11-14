Vorteilswelt
Population explosion

Felixdorf defends itself against planned XXL apartment block

Nachrichten
14.11.2024 13:00

The small town of Felixdorf with its 4,700 inhabitants is resisting a mega housing project that would increase the population by hundreds of inhabitants in one fell swoop. According to SPÖ mayor Andreas Hueber, there are no plans for this project yet. In addition, construction has been halted until 2026. 

Outcry in the district of Wiener Neustadt. The Frieden housing cooperative has purchased a 40,000 m² site on a field between Theresienfeld and Felixdorf. Now there are fears that a huge residential complex could be built there - including a parking deck. What's more, the new regional planning has decided to increase the population from 4,700 to 6,500. "That means a population increase of 40 percent," fears Alexander Smuk, ÖVP local councillor and co-founder of the citizens' list "Felixdorf statt Felixstadt". The town is not equipped for this massive increase in population, he fears. Neither in terms of transport nor in terms of places in kindergartens and schools. 700 signatures opposing this project have already been collected, but have been ignored by SPÖ mayor Andreas Hueber.

SPÖ Mayor Andreas Hueber wants moderate growth for his town. It is by no means his intention to artificially increase the population to 6,500 inhabitants
SPÖ Mayor Andreas Hueber wants moderate growth for his town. It is by no means his intention to artificially increase the population to 6,500 inhabitants
(Bild: ZVG)
Between Theresienfeld and Felixdorf, the housing cooperative has bought an area the size of seven soccer pitches. The area has not yet been rezoned.
Between Theresienfeld and Felixdorf, the housing cooperative has bought an area the size of seven soccer pitches. The area has not yet been rezoned.
(Bild: ZVG)
Alexander Smuk (ÖVP), Herbert Richter (ÖVP), Anita Brauner and Michael Strnad (FPÖ) have founded the non-partisan citizens' list "Felixdorf statt FelixSTADT".
Alexander Smuk (ÖVP), Herbert Richter (ÖVP), Anita Brauner and Michael Strnad (FPÖ) have founded the non-partisan citizens' list "Felixdorf statt FelixSTADT".
(Bild: ZVG)


Mayor denies plans

For Hueber himself, this is all just election campaign banter. "I am not aware of any submission plans for a construction project. As long as there are no plans on the table, figures about residential units are pure speculation." The fact is that there is currently no zoning for building land on the property in question. In addition: "We have a building freeze until 2026."

Regarding the spatial planning concept, he says: "We are growing sensibly at the moment. Having the options for this makes a lot of sense". However, it is by no means his intention to artificially increase the population to 6,500 inhabitants.

At the December meeting of the municipal council, a referendum on the development of Felixdorf is to be decided on March 9," concluded Hueber. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Doris Seebacher
