Conservationists outraged
Ancient giant trees fell victim to the chainsaw
A clear-cutting is causing a stir in the small Weinviertel village of Rutzendorf. What outraged environmentalists suspect is the intention behind it - and how the mayor counters.
Our forest was cut down overnight. We were presented with a fait accompli," says local resident Franz W., expressing his displeasure. The reason for this juicy eco-embarrassment: the grove known as the "Remise" was actually already a primeval forest and also one of the last refuges for rare wild animals.
Up to 150 annual rings
Immediately after timber trucks with meter-thick trunks rolled out of the forest, W. rushed to the former natural paradise and even took the trouble to count the annual rings - he came up with 150 botanical circles for individual "tree methuselahs". "So the felled oaks were already ancient," laments the conservationist.
Suspicion: "Space for wind turbines!"
He angrily tears apart arguments from the town hall in Groß-Enzersdorf for the clearing: he describes the fact that the mixed forest was infested with bark beetles as an untruth: "The trees were perfectly healthy." W. suspects: "This is probably to make room for wind turbines!"
Head of the village announces reforestation
Mayor Monika Obereigner-Sivec counters with a pure environmental heart: "Unfortunately, the majority of the trees were affected by ash dieback and therefore dangerous for hikers, as it has been proven that the trunks can suddenly topple over. However, we are reforesting a healthy mixed forest with biodiverse, climate-friendly species with ecological care.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.