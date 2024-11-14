Vorteilswelt
Conservationists outraged

Ancient giant trees fell victim to the chainsaw

Nachrichten
14.11.2024 05:45

A clear-cutting is causing a stir in the small Weinviertel village of Rutzendorf. What outraged environmentalists suspect is the intention behind it - and how the mayor counters. 

Our forest was cut down overnight. We were presented with a fait accompli," says local resident Franz W., expressing his displeasure. The reason for this juicy eco-embarrassment: the grove known as the "Remise" was actually already a primeval forest and also one of the last refuges for rare wild animals.

Up to 150 annual rings
Immediately after timber trucks with meter-thick trunks rolled out of the forest, W. rushed to the former natural paradise and even took the trouble to count the annual rings - he came up with 150 botanical circles for individual "tree methuselahs". "So the felled oaks were already ancient," laments the conservationist.

Only one lone giant tree remains from the forest. (Bild: zVg)
Only one lone giant tree remains from the forest.
(Bild: zVg)

Suspicion: "Space for wind turbines!"
He angrily tears apart arguments from the town hall in Groß-Enzersdorf for the clearing: he describes the fact that the mixed forest was infested with bark beetles as an untruth: "The trees were perfectly healthy." W. suspects: "This is probably to make room for wind turbines!"

Head of the village announces reforestation
Mayor Monika Obereigner-Sivec counters with a pure environmental heart: "Unfortunately, the majority of the trees were affected by ash dieback and therefore dangerous for hikers, as it has been proven that the trunks can suddenly topple over. However, we are reforesting a healthy mixed forest with biodiverse, climate-friendly species with ecological care. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Mark Perry
Mark Perry
