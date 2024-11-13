Did not want to fight
Russian hits himself on the head with an axe: 6 years in prison
A Russian contract soldier from the town of Vladikavkaz has been sentenced to six years in prison for self-mutilation. He had injured himself with an axe to avoid having to kill in the war in Ukraine.
The conditions under which Russian soldiers have to fight in Ukraine are often compared to scenes from horror films. According to the news portal "Kawkas-Realii", one Russian was so desperate that he hit himself on the head with an axe head to avoid having to go to the front.
During a temporary deployment in occupied territory in Ukraine, the soldier injured himself and suffered a laceration and several bruises. He was admitted to hospital as a result. It was also established that the soldier was not on duty from December 2023 to February 2024.
Court showed no mercy
In the world's largest country by area, refusing military service by feigning illness or self-harm can result in a prison sentence of five to ten years. The court reportedly found the Russian guilty and sentenced the man to six years behind bars. His lawyer tried to challenge the sentence, pointing out that he was the father of two young children, had previously fought in the war in Ukraine, had the status of a war veteran, had injuries and had been honored with a state award. However, the court only stated that the sentence would be upheld, as all of the mitigating circumstances had already been taken into account.
Fighting to the bitter end
Since the fall of 2022, the following has applied to Russian soldiers The contracts concluded with the Ministry of Defense are open-ended and they will fight until the bitter end. Even those who have suffered serious injuries and miraculously escaped death are called back to the front. Even those with hepatitis, HIV, no hands, no feet and splinters in their heads are still fighting, as a Russian told the "Bereg Cooperative", an association of independent journalists.
