Russian hits himself on the head with an axe: 6 years in prison

Court showed no mercy

In the world's largest country by area, refusing military service by feigning illness or self-harm can result in a prison sentence of five to ten years. The court reportedly found the Russian guilty and sentenced the man to six years behind bars. His lawyer tried to challenge the sentence, pointing out that he was the father of two young children, had previously fought in the war in Ukraine, had the status of a war veteran, had injuries and had been honored with a state award. However, the court only stated that the sentence would be upheld, as all of the mitigating circumstances had already been taken into account.