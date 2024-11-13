Automatically saved design

AI reconstruction
The monumental painting "Medicine" created by Gustav Klimt around 1900, which was destroyed by the Nazis, was reconstructed in detail using artificial intelligence and unveiled on the facade of a research building at the Medical University of Vienna on Wednesday.
Gustav Klimt painted the monumental painting "Medicine" around 1900. Originally commissioned by the Ministry of Education as one of the "faculty paintings" for the ceiling design of the University of Vienna's ceremonial hall, it never reached its final destination due to the massive criticism the paintings received from the ministry and the university, but also from the public.
After being looted by the National Socialists, the originals of the faculty paintings were lost forever in a fire in May 1945; only drafts and black-and-white photographs have survived. Colored details are only known of the red and gold figure of Hygieia. With the help of artificial intelligence, the Belvedere and Google Arts & Culture reconstructed the colorfulness of Klimt's faculty paintings in the joint project "Klimt versus Klimt".
The result of this reconstruction can now be seen on the façade of the new Anna Spiegel research building on the MedUni Vienna General Hospital campus.
Ludwig: "Project reflects the spirit of Vienna"
"The revival of Klimt's 'Medicine' using state-of-the-art technology is a shining example of the interplay between science and art that characterizes Vienna as a research and cultural metropolis. It shows how we are using innovation and technology to preserve our cultural heritage and shape it for future generations," said Vienna's Mayor Michael Ludwig. "This project reflects the spirit of Vienna, where tradition and progress, as well as research and culture, go hand in hand and make our city a unique place of dialog, where what we have in common always comes before what divides us."
"The reconstruction of Klimt's 'Medicine' not only brings art and science from the turn of the century back into the public space, but also a symbol of the deep-rooted connection between Viennese culture and medicine. This replica honors Klimt's legacy and reminds us of the scientific tradition that characterizes our city and its medical innovation," explained Markus Müller, Rector of MedUni Vienna.
"Thanks to this great idea, the impressive painting, which had been in the possession of the Belvedere since 1919, is now once again increasingly in the public eye," said Belvedere General Director Stella Rollig. "With a height of over four meters, the original painting was already unusually large, and on the wall of the Anna Spiegel research building as well as in the colored version, one can appreciate the great artistic achievement Gustav Klimt achieved with this work."
