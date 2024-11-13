Traffic
Four accident victims in Obertrum, drunk driving in the city
The traffic situation in Salzburg was unpleasant from the point of view of the Salzburg police. While accidents in Obertrum and Pinzgau resulted in several injuries, a drunk driver's license was revoked in the provincial capital.
On the evening of November 12, a traffic accident occurred on the L102 highway in Obertrum in which four people were injured.
For reasons as yet unknown, a collision occurred between a 61-year-old female driver and a 48-year-old male driver, both from Flachgau, at the entrance to a food market. The two drivers and the passengers of the 48-year-old, aged 14 and 6, suffered injuries of indeterminate severity and were taken by the Red Cross to Salzburg University Hospital and Salzburg Accident Hospital respectively. Alcohol tests carried out on the drivers were negative.
Crossing into the oncoming lane
Also in the evening, an 82-year-old man drove into the oncoming lane between the Pinzgau municipalities of Uttendorf and Niedernsill. There he collided with the car of a 21-year-old. Both vehicles sustained extensive damage and the driver had to be taken to hospital with injuries. The road was closed for 30 minutes while the accident was cleared up.
Meanwhile, a 46-year-old Croatian was stopped in the city of Salzburg for a traffic violation. Because the alcohol test came back positive at 0.98 per mille, the man's driving license was revoked and he was banned from continuing his journey.
70 violations for two trucks in Pinzgau
During heavy traffic checks in Pinzgau, police patrols and experts found 70 violations on two trucks checked. The violations included infringements of driving and rest periods or driving without a driver card. In Lungau, meanwhile, the enforcement authorities found 16 violations, such as non-compliance with driving bans, overloading or insufficient load securing. The drivers and in some cases the companies will be reported to the relevant district authorities.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
