Four accident victims in Obertrum, drunk driving in the city

On the evening of November 12, a traffic accident occurred on the L102 highway in Obertrum in which four people were injured.

For reasons as yet unknown, a collision occurred between a 61-year-old female driver and a 48-year-old male driver, both from Flachgau, at the entrance to a food market. The two drivers and the passengers of the 48-year-old, aged 14 and 6, suffered injuries of indeterminate severity and were taken by the Red Cross to Salzburg University Hospital and Salzburg Accident Hospital respectively. Alcohol tests carried out on the drivers were negative.