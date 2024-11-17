"Krone" readers help!
Giving comfort together in difficult times
Animals enrich our lives and they love their owners unconditionally. Nevertheless, people and animals increasingly need help in times of need. In some cases - thanks to donations from our readers - the tide has been turned for the better.
Anyone who has shared their life with an animal knows the positive effects of this unique bond. Yes, it's not always fun to leave your warm bed early in the morning on a cold, rainy Sunday to go for a walk. But as soon as you look into your dog's eyes and see this deep, incredible love in them - you are simply grateful for this living being.
To think that a dog's life is actually very short is almost heartbreaking. It's even worse when your beloved pet is also a partner who makes your life easier. Just like "Tasha", the black dog on the cover of today's printed edition. "'Tasha's' support is indispensable for me to cope with my everyday life," says Anita Kolerus, whose eyesight is zero.
The eleven-year-old dog is trained as a guide dog for the blind and is also a psychological support for her owner. When "Tasha" was diagnosed with tongue cancer, Anita's world collapsed. Although the chances of recovery were good, she simply couldn't afford the high costs.
Side by side
But the animal-loving "Krone" family stepped in. Thanks to your donation, we were able to ensure that "Tasha" received the necessary chemotherapy and will hopefully be able to live alongside Tanja for many years to come.
Just one of countless sad stories that had a happy ending thanks to your donation. It feels good to know that there is a creature whose life you have saved. A donation that warms your own heart.
Association "Friends of the Animal Corner"
- The donations flow directly into animal welfare projects; the "Kronen" newspaper bears the costs for the office and staff.
- We support pet owners in financial need with veterinary costs, run the "Krone" cat house as a sanctuary for pets and help selected animal welfare organizations. You can find all information here!
- Donation account:
IBAN: AT93 6000 0000 9211 1811
Your donation is tax deductible!
Our "Krone" animal corner receives numerous calls and emails every day. Most of them are bad news which, despite years of experience, still leave us stunned and in tears. As a team, we discuss how we can help.
From problem dog to family dog
The fate of "Rafi", the mixed-breed dog in the photo below, also had a happy ending. He was taken in by "self-proclaimed" animal rights activists as a street dog in Romania and placed with a family in Vienna. However, the male dog was understandably completely overwhelmed by this drastic change. He was not used to suddenly living in an apartment. After all, not everything that is perhaps well-intentioned is actually beneficial for an animal.
He bit again and again - until the family didn't even dare leave the bathroom and contacted us. We took over "Rafi" and he was slowly and carefully re-socialized. After a few months, we were able to rehome "Rafi" to his "forever home".
A house cat had health problems and the family from Ukraine no longer wanted to keep him and his brother. Thanks to the "Krone" animal corner, he now has a wonderful life in Lower Austria. And the funnel after the necessary operation will soon be a thing of the past.
Every euro makes a difference
Just a few examples of how we have been able to help thanks to your support. Our association is unique! Because every euro donated goes towards animal welfare. Office and staff costs are borne entirely by the "Kronen Zeitung". I ask you for your donation so that we can continue to help animals. It's not the amount that counts, but the deed. And the good you do always comes back.
Many thanks, yours
Maggie Entenfellner
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
