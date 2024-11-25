Vorteilswelt
Princess Kate: “Something exciting is going to happen”

Nachrichten
13.11.2024 11:25

Kensington Palace announced on Wednesday that Princess Kate's Christmas concert this year will take place on December 6. Apparently, Prince William's wife is planning a special surprise.

In a video showing how the elegantly designed invitations to the pre-Christmas event "Together At Christmas Carol Service" in Westminster Abbey are printed, a statement read: "Something exciting is coming ..."

Hope and cohesion
After months of recovery from cancer, the Princess of Wales is determined to make this special evening happen again despite all the challenges and to set an example of hope and solidarity. After all, following her serious operation and unexpected cancer diagnosis in January, it had long looked as though the Princess would be out for even longer. 

Standing by each other
This year's theme - how much we need each other, especially in the darkest moments - could hardly be more apt. As a spokesperson for Kensington Palace confirmed, Kate wants to honor all those who have tirelessly been there for others over the past year with this service. "It will be a moment to pause and reflect on how much strength there is in love and compassion for one another," the palace said.

"This year, Her Royal Highness has particularly wished to celebrate the many people who have shown their love, kindness and empathy to those in need. People who have inspired, supported and comforted," the palace continued. With this centerpiece of her work, Kate wants to make it clear that the warmth and closeness of others is an indispensable support, especially in times of illness and suffering.

Princess Kate with the children at the 2023 Christmas concert (Bild: APA/Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)
Princess Kate with the children at the 2023 Christmas concert
(Bild: APA/Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)

This is the fourth time Kate has hosted the concert, which will be shown on television in the UK on December 24. In 2021, Kate caused a stir and aroused admiration when she sat down at the piano herself during the concert. Last year, Kate brought her husband Prince William and their children Prince George (11), Princess Charlotte (9) and Prince Louis (6) to the event. It is assumed that they will also be there this year. 

Porträt von Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Pamela Fidler-Stolz
