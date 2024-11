Head washes up on dream beach in Florida

Local resident: "Afraid to go to my beach"

Bahman Amini has lived just a few hundred meters from the site for 40 years and is horrified: "I've seen lots of things washed up on the shore. But a head? I'm now really scared to go to my beach!" A neighbor named Sandra is equally stunned: "This is the part of the beach where my children regularly play. I can't even imagine what would have happened if this horrible thing had washed up at a later date ..."