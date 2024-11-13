Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Overheating"

Bitcoin bounces off the 90,000 US dollar mark

Nachrichten
13.11.2024 07:50

Bitcoin bounced off the 90,000 US dollar (84,499 euro) mark on Tuesday. On the Bitstamp platform, the oldest and best-known cryptocurrency recently fell to 86,412 dollars. Bitcoin had previously reached a record high of 89,993 dollars.

0 Kommentare

"The risk appetite for Bitcoin and Co. remains high, even if the first signs of overheating are now slowly but surely becoming noticeable," commented Timo Emden, analyst at Emden Research. "Investors are likely to take a breather and the recent euphoria could give way to a more sober approach."

Bitcoin received a strong tailwind from Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election the previous week. Since then, it has risen significantly. Before the elections, it had cost less than 70,000 dollars. Since the annual low of 38,500 dollars in January, its value has more than doubled.

Trump promises cheap electricity
Trump was the favorite of a majority in the crypto community during the election campaign. Although he made negative comments about Bitcoin during his first presidency, he has recently been actively courting the crypto community. At a major Bitcoin conference in Nashville, Trump promised to leave the crypto market largely unregulated and to provide cheap electricity for calculating new Bitcoin coins ("mining").

Emden also sees a risk in the rising prices. "Regulatory authorities could soon be called onto the scene and start keeping a closer eye on Bitcoin and Co. again," says the expert. "It remains to be seen to what extent Donald Trump will actually loosen the regulatory thumbscrews when he takes office." Emden expects continued high fluctuations.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf