Sharp drop in profits at voestalpine

Thanks to the company's broad positioning, it is easier to balance out the different sectors that are performing well: looking ahead to the first half of 2024/25, there is very good business in the railroad infrastructure and aerospace sectors, and demand for voestalpine high-bay warehouse systems made from steel sections is also very high. In contrast, demand is declining in the energy sector, while the construction and mechanical engineering industries remain at a low level. While there are few promising signals from European car manufacturers, business in the automotive industry outside Europe continues to be good.