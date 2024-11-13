First half year
Sharp drop in profits at voestalpine
Reduction of vacation and time-off credits, separation from temporary workers - voestalpine has already taken measures in connection with plants in Styria, and in Germany the closure of a plant is imminent. The economic challenges are also reflected in the figures of the steel group based in Linz (Upper Austria): revenue and earnings shrank in the first half of 2024/25.
An Automotive Components plant in Birkenfeld, Germany, will be closed, resulting in the loss of 220 jobs; the workforce at the Dettingen site is expected to shrink from around 650 employees to just under 400 - this was announced by voestalpine in mid-October in connection with restructuring measures in the Metal Forming Division. This step is intended to create future prospects for around 2000 employees, the steel group based in Linz (Upper Austria) announced. A few days earlier, it had become clear that the profits originally announced for the 2024/25 financial year would not be achieved...
Turnover down slightly at eight billion euros
Early on Wednesday morning, voestalpine, which also completed the sale of the German subsidiary Buderus Edelstahl in October, presented its half-year figures, which, as expected, reflect the challenges of the market environment. Turnover amounted to eight billion euros, compared to 8.5 billion euros in the previous year.
The operating result fell to 338 million euros, while earnings after tax shrank by 138 million euros to 183 million euros. The company was able to hold its own in a difficult environment, particularly for the European steel industry.
Our broad positioning in terms of sectors and regions stabilizes the Group result and confirms the robustness of our Group strategy. We are implementing numerous international growth projects in the areas of railroad infrastructure, storage systems and high-tech special tubes and profiles.
Herbert Eibensteiner, voestalpine-Vorstandschef
Flexibility and adaptability
"In this extremely difficult environment for European steel companies, voestalpine is once again demonstrating its flexibility and adaptability," emphasizes CEO Herbert Eibensteiner. He continues: "In those business areas that were confronted with structural changes, we responded immediately with concrete measures, such as the reorganization of our German Automotive Components sites."
Thanks to the company's broad positioning, it is easier to balance out the different sectors that are performing well: looking ahead to the first half of 2024/25, there is very good business in the railroad infrastructure and aerospace sectors, and demand for voestalpine high-bay warehouse systems made from steel sections is also very high. In contrast, demand is declining in the energy sector, while the construction and mechanical engineering industries remain at a low level. While there are few promising signals from European car manufacturers, business in the automotive industry outside Europe continues to be good.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.