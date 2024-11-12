Trump wants to end the war in Ukraine with this man

US ambassador nominated for Israel

Meanwhile, the former governor of the US state of Arkansas, Mike Huckabee, is to become the new US ambassador to Israel. The 69-year-old will "work tirelessly to bring peace to the Middle East", explained Trump. "He loves Israel and the Israeli people, and the Israeli people love him," continued the statement by the Republican former president, who was re-elected last week and will be sworn in for a second term on January 20.