Former elite soldier
Trump wants to end the war in Ukraine with this man
As the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump has set himself the goal of ending the war in Ukraine as quickly as possible - he has repeatedly spoken of 24 hours. Republican Congressman Mike Waltz is to help him do this as National Security Advisor. The 50-year-old former officer of the US Green Berets elite unit is a "nationally recognized leader in the field of national security", Trump said, explaining his choice.
The congressman from the state of Florida is an "expert on the threats posed by China, Russia, Iran and global terrorism", Trump explained on his short message platform Truth Social (see below). He is a strong supporter of "my 'America First' foreign policy agenda" and "our pursuit of peace through strength".
Has already worked as an advisor in the White House
In his career to date, Waltz has already worked as a consultant for the White House and the Pentagon. According to the former elite soldier, the USA is in an "existential" battle with the Chinese Communist Party. He also writes at length about this in a recently published book "Hard Truths". In a speech last month, he expressed concern about a "1930s-style military build-up in Nazi Germany" taking place in China.
US ambassador nominated for Israel
Meanwhile, the former governor of the US state of Arkansas, Mike Huckabee, is to become the new US ambassador to Israel. The 69-year-old will "work tirelessly to bring peace to the Middle East", explained Trump. "He loves Israel and the Israeli people, and the Israeli people love him," continued the statement by the Republican former president, who was re-elected last week and will be sworn in for a second term on January 20.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
