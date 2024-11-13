"Krone" analysis
Five questions about Dornauer’s delicate “hunting case”
There are still too many inconsistencies regarding the "sociable stalking" of Deputy Governor Georg Dornauer (SPÖ) with mega-banker René Benko.
Initially, Deputy Governor Georg Dornauer denied having taken part in a hunt at all. After clear photographic evidence, Tyrol's SPÖ chairman, who is piquantly banned from holding firearms, came out with the truth. And admitted that he, the Social Democrat, had been on the prowl in Styria with the biggest bankrupt of the Second Republic, René Benko. Now explosive questions arise, the answers to which could be even more explosive.
1. who invited whom, who paid and where are the bills?
One thing is certain: the hunt took place in the Styrian hunting grounds of the Benko Foundation, which are allegedly worth 30 million euros. The participants are also known. It is unclear whether Dornauer accepted an invitation, which he is not allowed to do as soon as it exceeds the value of 100 euros.
2 Who took the shot?
This is where the rumor mill is boiling the most. Despite affidavits which, according to insiders, are not 100% credible, it is not clear who shot the stag.
3. how did the photo come about in the first place?
This raises the question of how naive Dornauer was when the previously unknown photographer took the shot. Dornauer must have realized at that moment who he was having his picture taken with, i.e. the biggest bankrupt of the Second Republic. And that he, who is banned from owning weapons and hunting, was not supposed to do this three times over. He also probably knew which hat he was wearing in the picture and that it clearly indicated who the shooter of the 72-kilo stag was.
4 Is it customary for the shooter to pass on his hat with the kill?
According to information obtained from hunters across the country by the "Krone", this is an absolute no-go. A hunter would never adorn himself with other people's feathers, nor would he ever pass on his hat.
5. can there be criminal consequences?
Some are possible. However, they are unclear due to unresolved questions. They range from illegal possession of weapons, falsification of documents to making false statements. The public prosecutor's office in Graz has announced that it will investigate the case.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
