Five questions about Dornauer’s delicate “hunting case”

3. how did the photo come about in the first place?

This raises the question of how naive Dornauer was when the previously unknown photographer took the shot. Dornauer must have realized at that moment who he was having his picture taken with, i.e. the biggest bankrupt of the Second Republic. And that he, who is banned from owning weapons and hunting, was not supposed to do this three times over. He also probably knew which hat he was wearing in the picture and that it clearly indicated who the shooter of the 72-kilo stag was.