Climate neutral in 5 years: Advisory board supports the state

"Too slow and too cautious"

Kromp-Kolb welcomed the fact that the province had set itself ambitious targets. In view of the recent sharp rise in temperatures, more cautious targets, such as those set throughout Austria and in the EU, are "perhaps too slow and too cautious", said the climate researcher. In addition to measures to combat climate change, society must also prepare itself to deal with the changes brought about by global warming. "The unexpected will become more and more common," emphasized Kromp-Kolb.