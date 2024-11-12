Assistant staff
Resolution against savings in the education sector
At the plenary meeting of the Chamber of Labor, Wallner's announcements caused quite a stir.
The announcement by the new black-blue state government of possible cuts to school support staff has been causing a stir for days. The focus is on school social workers, crisis support teachers, educational advisors and other assistants - support staff who play an important role in everyday school life to relieve teachers and the system as a whole and to support children. Governor Markus Wallner had announced his intention to review the "efficiency of support staff" and also spoke of "structural reforms". These formulations were interpreted as an indication of impending cuts.
Schools do not need savings
The members of the Chamber of Labor's parliamentary group made no secret of their opposition to these plans at yesterday's plenary meeting. "Everything we invest in the education sector also benefits us," emphasized AK President Bernhard Heinzle (FCG). A resolution introduced by the FSG was passed by a majority. It calls on the state government to reject the planned cuts. Those responsible at the AK also warned that the reduction in teaching assistants would place an additional burden on teaching staff and jeopardize the quality of education for Vorarlberg's pupils in the long term. "Schools do not need savings, but a sustainable increase in resources in order to meet the diverse requirements," the resolution states.
"It is high time to invest in the future of our children instead of making short-term savings at the expense of education," explained AK Vice President Manuela Auer (FSG). Her criticism was also directed at the attitude of the state government, which is focusing on "increasing efficiency" instead of recognizing the actual need for schools. Auer made it clear that the situation at schools is already tense and that further cuts would have a "catastrophic impact" on educational quality and the workload of teaching staff. The teachers' union and the Green Party have also expressed their concern.
A fair education system
Schools urgently need more support staff, not less, in order to be able to respond to complex challenges such as social conflicts and increased support needs. With the resolution, the AK reaffirms its determination to continue to campaign for a fair education system. Only the liberal employee representatives presented themselves as advocates of the black-blue government and acted according to the motto: Everything is not so bad!
