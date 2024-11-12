Resolution against savings in the education sector

Schools do not need savings

The members of the Chamber of Labor's parliamentary group made no secret of their opposition to these plans at yesterday's plenary meeting. "Everything we invest in the education sector also benefits us," emphasized AK President Bernhard Heinzle (FCG). A resolution introduced by the FSG was passed by a majority. It calls on the state government to reject the planned cuts. Those responsible at the AK also warned that the reduction in teaching assistants would place an additional burden on teaching staff and jeopardize the quality of education for Vorarlberg's pupils in the long term. "Schools do not need savings, but a sustainable increase in resources in order to meet the diverse requirements," the resolution states.