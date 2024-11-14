Nations League ticker
LIVE from 20:45: Belgium face Italy
Fifth matchday in the Nations League: In Group 2 of League A, Belgium will host Italy. We will be reporting live (see below).
Here is the live ticker:
Lukaku fit again
Belgium are clearly trailing Italy (10) and France (9) in the hammer group A2 with four points and are under pressure to win their home game against the "Squadra Azzurra". Team boss Domenico Tedesco can call on star striker Lukaku for the first time this fall, who is now match fit following his lengthy transfer to Napoli. "His qualities are crucial for us," said Tedesco about the Belgian record goalscorer. However, captain and playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, the second key attacking player, is still out.
"We are playing to win"
Italy, who have to replace the two central defenders Riccardo Calafiori and Matteo Gabbia, only need one point to advance as group winners or runners-up. "We're playing to win, we won't be satisfied with a point," emphasized Italy team boss Luciano Spalletti.
A point will be enough for France in the parallel match, but almost everything revolves around security ahead of the home game against Israel at the Stade de France in Paris, following the attacks on Israeli fans in Amsterdam last week.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
