LIVE from 20:45: Belgium face Italy

Lukaku fit again

Belgium are clearly trailing Italy (10) and France (9) in the hammer group A2 with four points and are under pressure to win their home game against the "Squadra Azzurra". Team boss Domenico Tedesco can call on star striker Lukaku for the first time this fall, who is now match fit following his lengthy transfer to Napoli. "His qualities are crucial for us," said Tedesco about the Belgian record goalscorer. However, captain and playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, the second key attacking player, is still out.