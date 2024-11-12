Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

General Assembly

Health, work, housing: AK calls for measures

Nachrichten
12.11.2024 15:37

At the General Assembly of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor, President Andreas Stangl spoke clearly about the current situation in labor market policy, housing creation and the healthcare system. Stangl emphasized the importance of a stable labor market policy as the basis for the welfare state.

0 Kommentare

"In order to stem rising unemployment, we need a well-funded AMS. However, the federal government is cutting the budget, which is particularly detrimental to young, older and health-impaired jobseekers," criticized Chamber of Labour President Andreas Stangl. He also calls for targeted labor market measures such as short-time work and the abolition of labor market checks by the AMS.

The housing market also came under sharp scrutiny. According to Stangl, a vacancy tax could promote the rental of vacant apartments and increase the supply of affordable housing. "The federal government has opened up the possibility of a vacancy tax to the federal states, but Upper Austria is hesitating," criticized the AK President. According to him, an increased availability of apartments would curb prices and thus help people who urgently need affordable housing.

"Healthcare system on the brink of collapse"
Another focus of the speech was the healthcare system, which Stangl said was on the verge of collapse. "The much-vaunted patient billion was just a marketing stunt. Two-tier medicine is on the rise and access to healthcare is becoming increasingly dependent on income," he warned.

A survey commissioned by the Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor confirms that only 47 percent of respondents still rate the healthcare system positively. Chronically ill people in particular are dissatisfied with the long waiting times for specialist appointments and operations. Stangl is therefore calling for comprehensive measures to ensure healthcare for all insured persons.

The AK President was particularly concerned about developments in the area of care allowance recognition. He described a case in which a mother initially had the care classification of her disabled child downgraded before the AK successfully fought for an increase to care level 5. "Such cases show that the system urgently needs to be scrutinized. Such injustices must not be the rule," explained Stangl.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von OÖ-Krone
OÖ-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf