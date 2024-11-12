What a “giant kebab” is doing on Vienna’s Esteplatz

Aiming for images in the mind of the viewer

The sculptures are not intended to represent kebab skewers or anything else in particular. Rather, West was of the opinion that sculptures only come into being through the viewer's gaze. Throughout his life, he therefore made sure that they could appear as close and unmediated as possible - without pedestals or fences, for example. Moreover, they should not only have an effect on their own, but also through their surroundings: in the case of the sculptures, for example, through deliberately bright colors as a contrast to the urban environment.