Sculpture group
What a “giant kebab” is doing on Vienna’s Esteplatz
As part of Vienna Art Week, the city is putting the spotlight on a group of sculptures by artist Franz West on Esteplatz. The aim is apparently to raise awareness of the works, which at first glance look like giant kebab skewers and have already caused a sensation in New York.
It is no coincidence that the five colorful objects made of epoxy resin were set up on Esteplatz off Landstraßer Hauptstraße in the third district: this is also where the world-famous Viennese artist Franz West had his last studio before his death in 2012. The sculptures were among West's last works. New Yorkers saw them before the Viennese: in 2013, the ensemble was shown in the park of New York City Hall.
Aiming for images in the mind of the viewer
The sculptures are not intended to represent kebab skewers or anything else in particular. Rather, West was of the opinion that sculptures only come into being through the viewer's gaze. Throughout his life, he therefore made sure that they could appear as close and unmediated as possible - without pedestals or fences, for example. Moreover, they should not only have an effect on their own, but also through their surroundings: in the case of the sculptures, for example, through deliberately bright colors as a contrast to the urban environment.
Only on display until 2027
West is considered the most important Austrian artist of the recent past. The convinced Viennese, who grew up in Karl-Marx-Hof, has been honored by many international institutions with prizes and exhibitions. The fact that the sculpture group can be seen in Vienna is therefore not a matter of course, and - to the chagrin of modern art lovers and to the relief of others - it will not be there forever: it will only be on display at Esteplatz until 2027.
At least West's colorful works won't cause controversy, which is a tradition in Vienna with sculptures and monuments. Just think of the years-long tug-of-war over the Lueger monument, the purchase of sculptures single-handedly by former National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka or, most recently, the protest by the FPÖ and the ÖVP because Vienna's City Councillor for Culture Veronica Kaup-Hasler decided that no monument to the Polish King Jan Sobieski for his role in the liberation of Vienna in 1683 should be erected on Kahlenberg after all.
