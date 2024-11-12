Gangs fired on passenger planes in Haiti

Capital under control of gangs

Haiti is the poorest country on the American continent and has been suffering for years from the violence of heavily armed gangs that have Port-au-Prince largely under their control. According to media reports, a new prime minister was nominated on Monday. Businessman Alix Didier Fils-Aimé will replace Garry Conille, who has been ruling on an interim basis until now, the interim presidential council of the Caribbean state reportedly announced in a decree.