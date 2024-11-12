Crew member injured
Gangs fired on passenger planes in Haiti
Two US airline planes have been shot at in Haiti. A Spirit plane from Florida (see video above) was hit by gunfire on Monday during its approach to Toussaint Louverture airport. The damage to a JetBlue aircraft was only discovered after landing in New York.
The tires of the plane were already on the ground, reported the Miami Herald, citing a passenger. The pilot then circled several times over the capital Port-au-Prince before flying to Santiago in the Dominican Republic, it continued. One crew member is said to have been slightly injured.
Aviation authority bans flights to Haiti
After sighting the damage to the JetBlue plane, the US aviation authority issued a temporary ban on all flights from the USA to Haiti until November 18, reported the Miami Herald. It remains unclear why and who fired the shots.
Capital under control of gangs
Haiti is the poorest country on the American continent and has been suffering for years from the violence of heavily armed gangs that have Port-au-Prince largely under their control. According to media reports, a new prime minister was nominated on Monday. Businessman Alix Didier Fils-Aimé will replace Garry Conille, who has been ruling on an interim basis until now, the interim presidential council of the Caribbean state reportedly announced in a decree.
A multinational security mission led by Kenya is currently trying to restore public order in Haiti. The security mission with a planned 3,000 troops was approved by the UN Security Council in October last year. The first Kenyan police officers only arrived in Haiti in June - so far there are only a few hundred officers.
