Dispute over police staffing levels

Making the police profession more attractive

The result is no predictable working hours and spontaneous overtime. The SPÖ is therefore tabling a motion for a resolution in the upcoming state parliament session. "Among other things, we are calling for the police profession to be made more attractive and for increased recruitment of police officers," says Fürst. The ÖVP-led Ministry of the Interior is responsible for the misery. "It's time for the dedication of our police officers to be recognized and for them to have better working conditions," says Kainrath.