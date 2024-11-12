Home invasion in Vienna
19-year-old attacked: Four suspects arrested
The Vienna police have succeeded in arresting four suspects who allegedly attacked, detained and robbed a 19-year-old in his apartment in Floridsdorf in mid-October. They had been on the run since the crime.
Two days after the home invasion (October 16), the victim alerted the police. He told the officers that an acquaintance had knocked on his door first. It was only when he let the suspect into the apartment that the three men stood in front of him, who then not only attacked him with punches and held him down, but also threatened him with a knife.
On the run for several weeks
They then demanded that the 19-year-old hand over cash, shoes and a jukebox. Shortly afterwards, the suspects fled.
Success in the investigation
The trail finally led first to the 19-year-old and the 21-year-old, later the handcuffs clicked for the 20-year-old and 22-year-old, reported the regional police headquarters.
22-year-old refuses to make a statement
"During the searches, the stolen jukebox, the second pair of stolen shoes and a small amount of narcotics (presumably cannabis) were seized," the police said. Three of the suspects partially confessed, the 22-year-old refused to make a statement.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
