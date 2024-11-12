"Harry Potter" rumor
HBO wants this actor as the new Dumbledore
The announced "Harry Potter" series is already causing excitement and hope among fans for a new, much more detailed fantasy experience than the films. The actor to play the legendary principal of the wizarding school, Albus Dumbledore, is currently being cast and there is a top favorite.
Sir Mark Rylance is reportedly in talks for the role of Albus Dumbledore in the 'Harry Potter' series.
The 64-year-old actor is said to have not yet officially negotiated with Warner Bros. Television for the iconic role, but he is reportedly "top of the cast list" for the upcoming film adaptation of J.K. Rowling's cult novels.
Studio admits talks
According to Variety's Bang, the studio has reached out to Rylance to "inquire" about his interest and availability. A representative from HBO told the magazine, "We are aware that such a high-profile series will generate a lot of rumors and speculation. As we are in pre-production, we will not confirm details until we finalize deals."
Rylance won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 2016 for his role as Soviet spy Rudolf Abel in the film Bridge of Spies.
Well-known British actors
Warner is said to be looking to the feature films for inspiration, casting some of the best-known British actors in the adult roles, alongside newcomers in the lead roles of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, who were once played by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. The original films also starred Richard Harris, Dame Maggie Smith and Alan Rickman as Dumbledore, McGonagall and Snape respectively. Harris - who was 70 years old when he was cast - died two years later and was replaced by Michael Gambon for the remaining films.
