Spectacular find
Rambo the service dog tracks down 42,200 cigarettes
At the end of October, customs officers near Bruck an der Leitha in Lower Austria made a remarkable find: a car driver initially claimed to be carrying eight cartons of cigarettes. However, service dog "Rambo" showed his sniffer sense - the officers finally discovered 42,200 cigarettes in the double floor of a van.
In a remarkable operation at the end of October, the Austrian customs office uncovered a significant case of cigarette smuggling. During an inspection of a VW van on the A4 motorway in the direction of Vienna, near Bruck an der Leitha, customs officers seized a considerable quantity of 42,200 smuggled cigarettes. The value of the goods amounted to 12,125 euros.
Cigarettes hidden in a false bottom
The occupants of the vehicle, a Bulgarian citizen and his mother, initially stated that they were only carrying eight cartons of cigarettes. But thanks to the keen sense of smell of service dog "Rambo", the truth came to light. The four-legged helper sniffed out a total of 211 cartons of cigarettes, which were cleverly hidden under a false floor in the back of the van.
Intended resale in Italy
Confronted with the evidence, the driver finally confessed to the smuggling. He stated that he had bought the cigarettes for 6000 euros in Bulgaria with the intention of selling them on to acquaintances in Italy. As the cigarettes were of Bulgarian origin, they were subject to local tobacco tax when transported to Austria. The loss caused by the evasion amounts to around 7500 euros.
Tax evasion is not a trivial offense and will continue to be severely punished. This is how we ensure fairness in our domestic economy.
Finanzminister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP)
Minister of Finance Magnus Brunner emphasized the importance of such investigations: "I would like to thank the customs officers for their ever watchful eye. Tax evasion is not a trivial offense and will continue to be severely punished. This is how we ensure fairness in our domestic economy."
The customs authorities confiscated both the 42,200 cigarettes and the vehicle. The case was handed over to the customs investigation department for further investigation under financial criminal law.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.