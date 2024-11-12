Hunting trip from the "boss"
SPÖ crisis meetings in Tyrol non-stop
The illustrious hunting party of Tyrol's SPÖ leader and deputy governor Georg Dornauer, Signa founder René Benko and a Tyrolean hotelier continues to make waves. The Social Democrats are holding one meeting after another - now the first details are leaking out.
Unsurprisingly, crisis meetings are on the agenda for the SPÖ. According to information from the "Krone" newspaper, meetings were held late into the night on Monday, and the anger towards Deputy Governor Dornauer is said to have been "great" in some cases. The meetings continued this morning, and according to internal circles, efforts are being made to discuss the matter - but it appears that a joint position has not yet been reached.
Clear video message from LH Mattle
Tyrol's governor and coalition partner Anton Mattle (ÖVP) vehemently and publicly demanded such a position on Monday - by means of a list of signatures from SPÖ functionaries who stand behind their leader. But the governor waited in vain.
That evening, he followed up and published a video on his social media channels, showing his annoyed incomprehension at Dornauer's behavior: "It's time to stop such inappropriate antics and stupidity and concentrate on working for Tyrol," he told his deputy.
Affidavit
In the afternoon, Mattle had summoned the Tyrolean SPÖ leader and then described a violation of the weapons ban - which Dornauer does not claim to have violated because it was not him but a hotelier friend who shot the stag - as a "red line".
The "Krone" reported in detail. Mattle not only demanded that Dornauer's party take a stand, but also asked him to prove to the public that he had not actually shot the deer - by means of a sworn statement. According to "Krone Information", this is now available. "But no one outside the SPÖ has seen it yet," it is said behind closed doors.
National party conference imminent
A scheduled provincial party conference is on the agenda next week. If the matter has not been resolved by then, it is likely to be discussed at the second highest party body.
