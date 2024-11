“For me, Michael as a person is in the foreground”

"When it comes to Michael's legacy, however, I focus on him as a person rather than as a competitor," wrote Hamilton: "It's not about titles or trophies, but about the family that Corinna and he created together." In the meantime, he has had the good fortune to get to know Schumacher's daughter Gina and has been working closely with his son Mick for two years. The 25-year-old is still employed by Mercedes as a test and replacement driver this season.