Going into the winter break with a clean slate

It would be a stretch to expect such a record at the start of the season." Player-coach Thomas Straka and his Wald-Königsleiten players appreciate their fall performance in the 2nd South. With 13 wins and one draw, the Pinzgauers are the superior winners of the basic round B and go into the winter break with a clean slate. "I saw the potential when we took over a year ago. Now we're on a roll, everything is easier." Most recently with a 2:0 win at Niedernsill/Uttendorf.