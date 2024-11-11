"Expel migrants"
Trump’s team: asylum hardliner faces comeback
Donald Trump is working on his future government staff. According to media reports, his long-time adviser Stephen Miller is to take care of the political strategy. He is considered a hardliner on immigration policy. In the past, he has attracted attention with his radical positions.
Stephen Miller is to be given a key position in the White House in the new government. The 39-year-old is to become a deputy chief of staff to the future US president, according to reports from the news channel CNN and the New York Times, among others.
He is to be given far-reaching influence, according to reports citing informed persons.
Miller already worked in the White House during Trump's first term in office
Miller is one of Trump's longest-serving advisors. Miller already worked for the White House during his first term of office from 2017 to 2021. He shaped many decisions on migration policy. This includes the much-criticized measure to separate thousands of children from their parents upon entry. He also co-wrote Trump's speeches.
"Fantastic choice"
"America is for Americans - and only for Americans!
At one of Trump's campaign events, Miller shouted to the crowd: "America is for Americans - and only Americans." Trump will drive criminal migrants, cartels and gangs out of the country, he said.
In recent days, Miller has also been considered as a possible candidate for Secretary of Homeland Security. He would have to be confirmed to this post by the Senate. This is not necessary for the position on the President's staff.
Following his election victory last week, the Republican Trump is due to be sworn in for a second term as president on January 20.
