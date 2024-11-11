Vorteilswelt
Norwegians and Russians

Hikers spent two nights in the Hagen Mountains

Nachrichten
11.11.2024 17:54

Two hikers from Russia and Norway had been hiking in the Hagen Mountains (Salzburg) since Saturday afternoon. However, they injured themselves on the ascent and had to hold out in their tents and sleeping bags. Until the alarm was finally raised on Monday and they were rescued.

Two missing hikers were rescued from distress in the Hagengebirge near Golling on Monday. As the police reported, the 31-year-old Norwegian and his 29-year-old companion from Russia had already set off on a tour lasting several days on Saturday afternoon.

However, as telephone contact with the men broke off, the partner of one of the hikers reported the incident to the police on Monday morning.

Wanted to wait for help
During the search operation, the two missing men were found shortly before 2 p.m. in the Schlummsteig area. Both hikers were injured and claimed to have fallen on the steep ascent to Schlummsee.

As their cell phones were no longer functional, the two must have spent the night in their tents and sleeping bags. They wanted to wait for help, said a police spokeswoman.

One of the injured was carried down into the valley by the mountain rescue team, the second was flown down by police helicopter. The rescue team took the hikers to hospital.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Salzburg-Krone
Salzburg-Krone
