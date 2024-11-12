Millions of euros invested – “but never in debt”

"It was brutally difficult, it was so foggy," says rally legend Raimund Baumschlager. Nevertheless, he was able to show off in the "Rally Idrija" in a Skoda with third place - and that at the age of almost 65. But even more impressive: the rally in Slovenia marked the end of the Rosenauer's 42nd season in rallying, the first time he officially sat in a car in 1982, and the 302nd time this weekend! 2020 was the only year in which he did not complete a single rally.