42nd season completed
Millions of euros invested – “but never in debt”
Record state champion Raimund "Mundl" Baumschlager ended his 42nd (!) season in the costly sport of rallying with third place in Idrija. In total, the 64-year-old completed over 300 rallies and even went logging to raise additional funds. Next year is the next round for the man from Rosenau.
"It was brutally difficult, it was so foggy," says rally legend Raimund Baumschlager. Nevertheless, he was able to show off in the "Rally Idrija" in a Skoda with third place - and that at the age of almost 65. But even more impressive: the rally in Slovenia marked the end of the Rosenauer's 42nd season in rallying, the first time he officially sat in a car in 1982, and the 302nd time this weekend! 2020 was the only year in which he did not complete a single rally.
Red Bull remains loyal
There is no end in sight for Baumschlager, who will also be in the car next season. "I was able to agree on a program with my partners again, which makes me very happy. It's not a matter of course that sponsors are so loyal to me at my age," says Mundl, who has been supported by Red Bull since 1989.
Worked as a lumberjack
Which, of course, also made it easier to survive for so many years in the costly sport of rallying. "Millions went into it," says Baumschlager, who also emphasizes: "I never got into debt. That was very important to me, I never tapped into my savings. I always had sponsors or I earned it by working a bit extra as a lumberjack!" Baumschlager was also active as a works driver for around ten years.
