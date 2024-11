Dissident looks from Venice to Lake Traunsee

Art and life story

On the one hand, Jermolaewa's art is biographical. The artist, who fled from Russia and holds a professorship at the Linz University of Art, works on her own migration experience. On the other hand, she questions phenomena of perception, presenting, for example, a grandstand in the middle of an empty cornfield. Here, too, there is a side-swipe at dictatorships. Or she opens up her art to non-violent resistance against authoritarian regimes.