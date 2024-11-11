Vorteilswelt
At the Villach Advent

Family has been running a sales hut for 25 years

Nachrichten
11.11.2024 20:00

Twinkling lights and the scent of almonds: Villach's city center rings in the pre-Christmas season. The Teso family, who have been running a sales hut for 25 years, will be there again.

Hundreds of thousands of lights will illuminate Villach's city center in the coming weeks. Among them, visitors can once again look forward to a varied program that will get them in the mood for Christmas.

Caps, hats and scarves
Of course, there will once again be numerous gifts, decorative items and other treasures on offer in the lovingly decorated huts around the church. One of these huts has been in the hands of the Teso family for 25 years now. The family started with a small hut in 1999. They offered high-quality hats, caps, scarves and gloves.

Since 2021, Frederico Teso and his wife have been running a large double hut with various lambskin products on Oberer Kirchenplatz. Teso looks back fondly on his time as an "Advent market child": "With red cheeks, I was able to experience numerous happy encounters with well-behaved Christmas market visitors. And many a portion of chocolate fruit and children's punch ended up in my tummy back then." Of course, he was also quick to give customers expert advice.

There will soon be an Advent atmosphere in Villach (Bild: Uta Rojsek-Wiedergut)
There will soon be an Advent atmosphere in Villach
(Bild: Uta Rojsek-Wiedergut)

The Teso family are moving into their hut these days and are already looking forward to welcoming both familiar and new customers. "With my sons Emilio and Nevio, the next generation of Advent market children is already waiting in the wings," smiles Teso.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Katrin Fister
Katrin Fister
Folgen Sie uns auf