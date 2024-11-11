At the Villach Advent
Family has been running a sales hut for 25 years
Twinkling lights and the scent of almonds: Villach's city center rings in the pre-Christmas season. The Teso family, who have been running a sales hut for 25 years, will be there again.
Hundreds of thousands of lights will illuminate Villach's city center in the coming weeks. Among them, visitors can once again look forward to a varied program that will get them in the mood for Christmas.
Caps, hats and scarves
Of course, there will once again be numerous gifts, decorative items and other treasures on offer in the lovingly decorated huts around the church. One of these huts has been in the hands of the Teso family for 25 years now. The family started with a small hut in 1999. They offered high-quality hats, caps, scarves and gloves.
Since 2021, Frederico Teso and his wife have been running a large double hut with various lambskin products on Oberer Kirchenplatz. Teso looks back fondly on his time as an "Advent market child": "With red cheeks, I was able to experience numerous happy encounters with well-behaved Christmas market visitors. And many a portion of chocolate fruit and children's punch ended up in my tummy back then." Of course, he was also quick to give customers expert advice.
The Teso family are moving into their hut these days and are already looking forward to welcoming both familiar and new customers. "With my sons Emilio and Nevio, the next generation of Advent market children is already waiting in the wings," smiles Teso.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.