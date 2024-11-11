Family has been running a sales hut for 25 years

Since 2021, Frederico Teso and his wife have been running a large double hut with various lambskin products on Oberer Kirchenplatz. Teso looks back fondly on his time as an "Advent market child": "With red cheeks, I was able to experience numerous happy encounters with well-behaved Christmas market visitors. And many a portion of chocolate fruit and children's punch ended up in my tummy back then." Of course, he was also quick to give customers expert advice.